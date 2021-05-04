 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Clemen named a partner at Coombs & Dunlap, LLP

Valerie E. Clemen has been named a partner at Coombs & Dunlap, LLP.

Clemen joined C&D in 2019 after working for five years as court counsel for the Napa Superior Court.

Her practice focuses on litigation and business matters, and she represents clients in a wide range of litigation including contract disputes, personal injury, product liability, and employment-related matters.

Valerie received her B.A. in Business Administration from the University of Washington, and her Juris Doctor from the University of California, Hastings College.

Info: 707-252-9100

