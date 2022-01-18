 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Biz buzz: Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass welcomes Maher to law firm partnership

Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass welcomes Michael Maher to the law firm partnership. 

Maher has a broad practice focusing on business and real estate matters, with significant experience in the agriculture, wine, hospitality, and commercial real estate industries, said a news release. 

Prior to joining Coblentz, Maher worked for more than a decade as in-house general counsel in the wine industry. He is a Napa native.

Maher earned his J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law in 2002. 

Michael Maher

