Biz buzz: Coblentz welcomes Srebro law firm partnership

Law office Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass LLP welcomes Laura Srebro to the firm's partnership.

Srebro advises high-net-worth individuals and families with respect to estate planning, trust administration and business succession planning. Srebro is certified as a specialist in estate planning, trust and probate law by the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization.

Srebro grew up in the Napa Valley and advises clients in both Napa and San Francisco. 

Srebro received her J.D. from the University of Notre Dame Law School in 2013, where she served as the Executive Managing Editor of the Notre Dame Journal of Law, Ethics, and Public Policy and was a member of the Dean’s List. She earned her B.A., cum laude, from the University of Notre Dame History Honors Program in 2009.

Info: coblentzlaw.com

Laura Srebro

