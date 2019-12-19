The Far Niente family of wineries and vineyards announced that Colangelo & Partners, a fine wine, spirits and food-focused integrated communications agency, will develop and execute a comprehensive communications strategy targeted to key media, trade and consumer stakeholders.
“The Colangelo team’s expertise in integrated communications and passion for fine wine are a great fit for our wineries,” said Mary Grace, vice president, marketing and communications.
“We look forward to being strategic and collaborative partners to the Far Niente family,” said Colangelo & Partners President Gino Colangelo.
Info: colangelopr.com