{{featured_button_text}}
Biz buzz grapes

Biz Buzz grapes

 Submitted art

The Far Niente family of wineries and vineyards announced that Colangelo & Partners, a fine wine, spirits and food-focused integrated communications agency, will develop and execute a comprehensive communications strategy targeted to key media, trade and consumer stakeholders.

“The Colangelo team’s expertise in integrated communications and passion for fine wine are a great fit for our wineries,” said Mary Grace, vice president, marketing and communications.

“We look forward to being strategic and collaborative partners to the Far Niente family,” said Colangelo & Partners President Gino Colangelo.

Info: colangelopr.com

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.