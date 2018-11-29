Try 1 month for 99¢
Larkmead Vineyards
Buy Now
Anne Ward Ernst editor/Weekly Calistogan

Larkmead Vineyards announced that Colangelo & Partners, a fine wine and spirits integrated communications agency, will be its agency of record to develop and execute a communications strategy. 

Larkmead joins a growing roster of California accounts at the agency, including Charles Krug Winery, Long Meadow Ranch, Artesa Vineyards and Winery, Roederer Estate and Purple Wine + Spirits.

“We love working with family-owned companies that have great stories and produce world-class wines,” said Colangelo & Partners’ president Gino Colangelo.

Info: larkmead.com, colangelopr.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags