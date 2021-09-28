 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley named 'Napa Valley's Finest Place to Work'

Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley announced that it has been voted "Napa Valley's Finest Place to Work."

"Being recognized as the Best Place to Work in the Napa Valley, regardless of industry, is a testament to our amazing team of support staff and real estate associates," said General Manager Logan Songer.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley was also voted "Napa Valley's Finest Commercial Real Estate Company." 

"We would like to thank our associates, clients and all the local communities for their continued support."

Coldwell Banker is located at 1775 Lincoln Ave., Suite 100 in Napa. 

Info: 707-258-5200, cbnapavalley.com

