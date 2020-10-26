 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Commander joins Jacobson Wealth Management
Jacobson Wealth Management announced the addition of Thomas Commander to its team of financial advisors.

Commander is an investment advisor representative and has a master’s degree in public administration from the University of South Dakota, said a news release. 

Commander joined the financial services profession after a career of 29 years in law enforcement, where he held the position of lieutenant.

Commander also possesses the life, health and accident insurance license for the state of California. Commander is a graduate of Leadership Napa Valley (Class 26).

Info: 707-224-7424, tom@jacobsonwealth.com

