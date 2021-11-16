 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Biz buzz: Community First Credit Union offers bilingual banking "bot"

Community First Credit Union has launched a bilingual banking bot called  “Maggie."

Powered by artificial intelligence, Maggie has been helping Community First Members since April of 2020 by making account transfers and payments, checking balances, and answering debit card issues, 24/7.

Maggie can understand, answer and carry out commands in Spanish.

Napa's Community First Credit Union is located at the Lucky Center on California Blvd. 

Info: comfirstcu.org

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Wilfred's: Napa gets a Tiki bar

Wilfred's: Napa gets a Tiki bar

  • Updated

Something new in Napa: Wilfred's Lounge, a Tiki-style restaurant and lounge pays tribute to to a family heritage of Napa Valley's Komes' family. 

Residents gathered in downtown Napa to salute former service members Thursday, as in-person Veterans Day events resumed following their cancellations in 2020.
nvr-bizbuzz-stockart12.jpg
Kelly Doren

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Supply woes to weigh on holiday ad spending

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News