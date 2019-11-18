Community Resources for Children welcomes Dr. Sabina Correa to its board of directors.
Correa owns Napa Psychological Services, is a court consultant for Sonoma County Superior Court and also works for Alta Bates Emergency Room managing psychiatric crises.
She has lived in Napa since 2012 and has served on four local executive boards in the past five years.
Correa has a doctorate in clinical psychology with a forensic emphasis in pediatric homicide.
Correa has a master's degree in forensic psychology and a master's degree in business organizational behavior. She completed a post-doctoral fellowship specializing in child abuse where she earned two post-doctoral degrees in family/civil forensic psychology and law and criminal forensic psychology and law.
Info: 707-253-0376, crcnapa.org