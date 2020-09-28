Biz buzz: Connolly Ranch announces new co-executive directors

Connolly Ranch Education Center (CREC) announced the promotion of Katie Hackett and Heidi Soldinger to the position of co-executive directors, said a news release.
Soldinger and Hackett have served in senior leadership roles at CREC for many years, said the release.
Soldinger is the organization’s development director and Hackett is the education director.
Together they will be responsible for managing all aspects of CREC’s operations, programs and strategic planning.
Hackett and Soldinger will be replacing Interim Executive Director Tracey Schear who led the organization through an executive transition over the past year and a half.
“We were very fortunate to have this option and we’re excited to be working together with Katie and Heidi as the Ranch continues to grow and prosper,” said board chair, Per Casey.
In recent years, Hackett and Soldinger have been close partners in furthering CREC's mission of connecting children and families to nature through farm-based education and reaching communities throughout Napa Valley and the North Bay, said the release.
"We believe in the power of nature to ground and heal children of all ages,” said Soldinger.
“Katie and I have witnessed how children and their families thrive when spending time outdoors and immersed in CREC's unique farm-based curriculum. We want CREC to offer more access to these positive, life-changing experiences."
"CREC has a 30-year history of serving the community and creating foundational experiences in nature for children,” said Hackett. “It is a privilege to carry on that legacy and to do so in a relevant manner as our world is going through major changes that deeply affect children's social and emotional well-being.”
Soldinger holds a bachelor's degree from the University of San Francisco in Communications. She has worked in the nonprofit and business sectors with expertise in marketing, finance, fund development, and direct sales. She joined CREC as the development director in 2019, after overseeing marketing for the Napa Valley Grapegrowers.
Hackett is an educator who holds a bachelor's degree in childhood development from Chico State and a California State Child Development Director's permit. Hackett was a lead teacher at Bright Horizons in San Francisco and then a site supervisor at the Childhood Development Center in Davis. In 2016, she joined CREC as an early childhood educator and went on to become the early childhood education manager. In 2019 she became the education director.
Connolly Ranch connects more than 10,000 children and families each year to nature through its many farm-based programs that include early childhood education, K-12 school field trips, summer and school break camps, seasonal outdoor school and community events, said the release.
Info: connollyranch.org
