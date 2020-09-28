Biz buzz: Connolly Ranch announces new co-executive directors

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Connolly Ranch Education Center (CREC) announced the promotion of Katie Hackett and Heidi Soldinger to the position of co-executive directors, said a news release.

Soldinger and Hackett have served in senior leadership roles at CREC for many years, said the release.

Soldinger is the organization’s development director and Hackett is the education director.

Together they will be responsible for managing all aspects of CREC’s operations, programs and strategic planning.

Hackett and Soldinger will be replacing Interim Executive Director Tracey Schear who led the organization through an executive transition over the past year and a half.

“We were very fortunate to have this option and we’re excited to be working together with Katie and Heidi as the Ranch continues to grow and prosper,” said board chair, Per Casey.

In recent years, Hackett and Soldinger have been close partners in furthering CREC's mission of connecting children and families to nature through farm-based education and reaching communities throughout Napa Valley and the North Bay, said the release.

"We believe in the power of nature to ground and heal children of all ages,” said Soldinger.