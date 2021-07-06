 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Constellation Brands announced the promotion of McHargue to SVP

Biz Buzz grapes

Biz Buzz grapes

 Submitted art

Constellation Brands, Inc. announced the promotion of Matt McHargue to senior vice president, fine wine & craft spirits division.

In March 2021, the company announced the creation of a standalone, vertically integrated fine wine and craft spirits business unit to support its ambition to be the high-end wine and craft spirits category leader.

