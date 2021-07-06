Biz buzz: Constellation Brands announced the promotion of McHargue to SVP

Constellation Brands, Inc. announced the promotion of Matt McHargue to senior vice president, fine wine & craft spirits division.
In March 2021, the company announced the creation of a standalone, vertically integrated fine wine and craft spirits business unit to support its ambition to be the high-end wine and craft spirits category leader.
