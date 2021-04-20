 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Construction continues on cardiovascular suite at Adventist Health St. Helena

Cardiovascular suite at Adventist Health St. Helena

Construction continues on the cardiovascular suite at Adventist Health St. Helena.

 Submitted image

Adventist Health St. Helena continues to make progress on its new cardiovascular suite, which includes a hybrid operating room, one of only a handful of similar hybrid suites in the region, said a news release. 

The project, which began in November 2019, is scheduled to be completed in early 2022, said the release. 

"The state-of-the-art suite will be equipped with advanced medical imaging technology and will have the capability to perform both minimally invasive catheterization procedures and traditional surgery." 

“This is an exciting time in the history of Adventist Health St. Helena,” said Steven Herber, MD, president of Adventist Health St. Helena. 

“With this addition, we will be able to provide patients with the lifesaving flexibility that hybrid operating rooms offer,” said Monica Divakaruni, MD, interventional cardiologist and medical director for cardiology at Adventist Health St. Helena. 

The new cardiovascular suite was made possible by the St. Helena Hospital Foundation's efforts and its donors. 

