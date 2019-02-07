Coombs & Dunlap, LLP welcomes Valerie E. Clemen, and congratulates two new partners: Leslie F. Juris and Daniel D. Hardy.
Clemen recently joined Coombs & Dunlap after spending five years with the Napa County Superior Court as court counsel. She practices in the areas of business, construction, employment, litigation and real estate.
Clemen attended law school at UC Hastings College of The Law, and lives in Napa.
Juris joined the firm in 2016 and practices exclusively family law.
Hardy joined the firm in 2015 and practices real estate, construction and business law.
Info: 707-252-9100