Cope Family Center has elected Kathy Glass, Michael Purvis, Myles Davis and Armond Phillips to its board of directors.
Glass is co-owner and vice president of Platypus Tours, Ltd., and in addition to her background in corporate customer service at a senior management level, she brings decades of experience as a volunteer with multiple nonprofits.
Purvis is a marketing consultant with 50 years as a professional working in product management, advertising and branding. He became familiar with Cope through work he did to promote its 45th anniversary celebration in 2017.
Davis is the founder and co-owner of Myles Davis Electric, an electrical contracting firm specializing in winery and high-end residential work. Along with his 25 years of experience building that company, he also has a long history of supporting local nonprofits.
Phillips is a retired academic administrator and former interim president of Napa Valley College. His many decades of professional service in Napa, Marin, and Solano counties are accompanied by his extensive record as a volunteer in multiple organizations.
Info: copefamilycenter.org