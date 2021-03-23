Biz buzz: Corcoran Global Living announces vice president of sales for Napa, Sonoma and Humboldt counties

Corcoran Global Living named Betsy Serafini to the position of vice president of sales for Napa, Sonoma, and Humboldt Counties. She was previously the co-owner of Terra Firma Global Partners.
Serafini is a graduate from the University of San Francisco with a degree in Organizational Behavior and Leadership and is also a born-and-raised resident of Sonoma County.
Info: 707-695-3809, betsy.serafini@corcorangl.com
