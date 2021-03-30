 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Corcoran Global Living names Wunderlich as district assistant manager

Corcoran Global Living announced that has been named the new district assistant manager for Napa County. 

"His vision and imagination encompass the next generation of real estate services, having been exposed to the industry since birth," said a news release.

Wunderlich is following the steps of his mother, Napa Valley agent Terry Wunderlich, said the release. Born and raised in Napa, he has been in the business since 2008, and served as the president of the North Bay Association of Realtors in 2019.

“I am thrilled to launch this new chapter in my career,” remarked Wunderlich.

He is formerly with Terra Firma Global Living which joined with Corcoran Global Living last year. 

Info: 707-529-0987, chris.wunderlich@corcorangl.com

Chris Wunderlich

Chris Wunderlich 

 Tyler O'Neill photo

