Biz buzz: Corcoran Global Living names Wunderlich as district assistant manager

Corcoran Global Living announced that has been named the new district assistant manager for Napa County.
"His vision and imagination encompass the next generation of real estate services, having been exposed to the industry since birth," said a news release.
Wunderlich is following the steps of his mother, Napa Valley agent Terry Wunderlich, said the release. Born and raised in Napa, he has been in the business since 2008, and served as the president of the North Bay Association of Realtors in 2019.
“I am thrilled to launch this new chapter in my career,” remarked Wunderlich.
He is formerly with Terra Firma Global Living which joined with Corcoran Global Living last year.
Watch now: This Napa historic home is for sale—for $2.1 million
Check out this Napa historic home for sale at 741 Seminary St. Built for William Andrews, an early Napa businessman, it was most recently owned by the "Jeep" Sanza family of Napa. It's listed for $2.1 million.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
PHOTOS: GO INSIDE THIS NAPA HISTORIC HOUSE, NOW FOR SALE FOR $2.1 MILLION
741 Seminary St.
This historic Napa home is for sale for $2.1 million. It was built in 1892 for William Andrews, a miller and then a Napa grocery store owner. The two-and-a-half story house is located at 741 Seminary St. It was most recently the Sanza family home.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
