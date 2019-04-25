John Cordeiro, an independent LPL financial adviser at Vintage Wealth Advisors in Napa, announced his inclusion in LPL’s Executive Council. This award is presented to less than 1 percent of the firm’s more than 16,000 financial advisers nationwide, said a news release.
Cordeiro is based in Napa and provides a full range of financial services, including retirement and financial planning, individual money management, individual stocks and bonds, mutual funds, annuities and more.
Info: 707-492-5100, vintage-wealth.com