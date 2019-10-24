Bay Area Development Company announced it has completed funding for Cottage Grove Inn in Calistoga.
The financing allowed the new owners to purchase the 8,322 square foot, 16-unit inn, located at 1711 Lincoln Ave. in Calistoga.
Cottage Grove Inn has been an icon in Calistoga since the 1990s, consistently earning high ratings on sites such as Yelp and Tripadvisor, said a news release.
Cottage Grove Inn’s existing owners are retiring and Kendall Ermshar and Gia Nikolova, the new owners, purchased the inn with an SBA 504 loan secured through Bay Area Development’s Bob Thompson and Redwood Credit Union.
Ermshar manages several rental properties in the area and also owns an interior design firm, "so he plans to refresh all the cottages while preserving their unique charm," said the release. Nikolova has a background in IT and plans to update the inn’s web site and software to create a more seamless user experience for guests, said the release.
Info: bayarea504.com