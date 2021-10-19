Biz buzz: Craiker Architects & Planners wins design award

Craiker Architects & Planners announced that the renovation of a residential property at 405 Jefferson St. in Napa has been awarded the 2021 Regional Chrysalis Award for Historic Renovation and 2021 Master Designs Award.
This 1890s two-story home was once a dilapidated shack, but is now considered a gem in the Old Town Napa community, said a news release.
"Not only has this existing home's floor plan been expanded, the granny flat new addition above the garage is helping to solve Napa's housing crisis shortage. The stand-alone garage and granny flat was designed to complement the existing historic structure and surrounding neighborhood."
The team also included property owners Art & Kelly Reyes and Ausmus Structural Engineering.
