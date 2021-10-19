 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz buzz: Craiker Architects & Planners wins design award

Biz buzz: Craiker Architects & Planners wins design award

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Napa's most expensive home sold March 2021

Check out Napa's most expensive home sold in March. Located at 405 Jefferson St., near Fuller Park, it sold for $1.865 million.

Source: Kelly Reyes with Kelly Reyes Realty. 

 SeaTimber Media

Craiker Architects & Planners announced that the renovation of a residential property at 405 Jefferson St. in Napa has been awarded the 2021 Regional Chrysalis Award for Historic Renovation and 2021 Master Designs Award.

This 1890s two-story home was once a dilapidated shack, but is now considered a gem in the Old Town Napa community, said a news release.

"Not only has this existing home's floor plan been expanded, the granny flat new addition above the garage is helping to solve Napa's housing crisis shortage. The stand-alone garage and granny flat was designed to complement the existing historic structure and surrounding neighborhood."

The team also included property owners Art & Kelly Reyes and Ausmus Structural Engineering.

Info: chrysalisawards.com/remodeler/Craiker/index.html

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Some tips for saving money on costumes and candy this year

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gas prices continue to rise as global energy crisis shows no signs of slowing

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News