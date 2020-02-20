You are the owner of this article.
Biz Buzz: Crane listed on Forbes 'Best' list
Biz Buzz: Crane listed on Forbes 'Best' list

Kelly Crane, president and chief investment officer of Napa Valley Wealth Management, has been recognized by Forbes on its Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for 2020.

Crane is also a certified financial planner, chartered life underwriter, chartered financial analyst and earned his master of business administration.

Info: napavalleywealthmanagement.com, 707-963-5096

You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

