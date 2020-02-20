Biz Buzz: Crane listed on Forbes 'Best' list

Kelly Crane, president and chief investment officer of Napa Valley Wealth Management, has been recognized by Forbes on its Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for 2020.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Crane is also a certified financial planner, chartered life underwriter, chartered financial analyst and earned his master of business administration.
Info: napavalleywealthmanagement.com, 707-963-5096
You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Jennifer Huffman
Business Editor
Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.