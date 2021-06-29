Biz buzz: Crane named to Forbes ‘best’ wealth advisor list

Kelly Crane of Napa Valley Wealth Management has been named a Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor again in 2021, said a news release.

“This prestigious list was whittled down from more than 32,000 highly qualified advisors who were nominated,” said the release.

Kelly first joined the ranks of the Forbes list in 2020.