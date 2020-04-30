Biz buzz: CVS announces nonprofit health care grants for COVID-19 relief

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CVS Health announced it is re-purposing a portion of its three-year, $40 million commitment to invest in California’s health care system by funding $1.5 million in grants that will immediately help four nonprofit organizations in COVID-19 relief efforts.

With this funding, these nonprofits will expand access to telehealth services, support paramedics and EMTs with online resources and address food insecurity among the most vulnerable populations statewide.

CVS Health has allocated grants to: California Free and Charitable Clinics, Pacific Business Group on Health (PBGH), California Food is Medicine Coalition and the California Paramedic Foundation.