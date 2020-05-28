Biz buzz: CVS Health offers drive-through COVID-19 testing in Napa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CVS Health expanded its COVID-19 testing program by announcing 91 additional test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-through locations across California, said a news release.

Drive-through testing is now available at the CVS Pharmacy at 291 South Coombs St. in Napa.

The opening of additional test sites on Friday, May 29 add to the 14 locations previously opened in California, the release stated.

These new sites will use self-swab tests and deliver on the company’s commitment to establish 1,000 locations across the country by the end of May, as originally announced on April 27.

Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria in addition to state and age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning May 29 to schedule an appointment.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-through window or a location in the parking lot at a few stores, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.