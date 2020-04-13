Biz buzz: CVS stores to donate more than $5 million worth of seasonal treats

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

of seasonal treatsCVS Pharmacy announced it will donate more than $5 million worth of seasonal treats to local community organizations across the country to help families celebrate upcoming holidays.

Earlier this month, CVS also began surprising home prescription delivery and drive-through customers with free spring-themed greeting cards. “These efforts aim to spread happiness and human connection during a time of social distancing,” said a news release.

Field leaders and managers at CVS Pharmacy stores will select local organizations to receive the donations, focusing on hospitals, food banks, senior centers, youth programs and other critical resources.

“Many won’t be partaking in their usual holiday celebrations with family and friends,” said George Coleman, Senior Vice President of Merchandising at CVS Health.

“We hope this small gesture will help put a smile on people’s faces.”

CVS Pharmacy stores remain open to ensure customers and patients have access to critical pharmacy and health services, as well as everyday health and wellness needs and groceries.