First Street Napa announced that CYCLESOCIETY, an indoor rhythm ride cycling studio, will open in November.
CYCLESOCIETY will be located adjacent to Toy B Ville, suite 241, near Compline and the south stairs of Pearl Street garage.
The rhythm riding studio, owned by Napans Mark and Brittany Carducci, will offer a full roster of "bass-blasting, calorie-torching, high-energy classes," said a news release.
“CYCLESOCIETY classes go beyond a workout; they are an experience,” said owner and master instructor Brittany Carducci. "It’s pure magic."
Construction is nearly complete on the 1,300-square-foot studio and the CYCLESOCIETY team is preparing to fill the “saddle room” with riders at the boutique fitness hub. The First Street Napa center is located at 1300 First St. in downtown Napa.
CYCLESOCIETY will feature 28 "state-of-the-art" bikes, and Carducci and team "will be delivering top-notch coaching, the best equipment (bikes) on the market, next level musicality and a dance party on the bike for all of their 24 class offerings each week," said a news release.
Each class is 45 minutes long and classes are designed for all fitness levels, the release stated.
“This is a great opportunity to be a part of the popular rhythm cycling trend,” said Todd Zapolski, principal and managing member of First Street Napa. “We’re enthused to welcome CYCLESOCIETY, and to help this locally-owned and operated business thrive in downtown Napa."
Membership to CYCLESOCIETY’s Founders Club is now available. Visit cycle-society.com or email info@cycle-society.com for more information.
Info: firststreetnapa.com