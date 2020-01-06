{{featured_button_text}}
Robin Darcangelo has been named senior dean, students affairs, at Napa Valley College. 

Darcangelo has more than 24 years of professional experience in student services, including positions at Solano Community College, College of Marin and Shasta College. Most recently, Darcangelo served as executive dean of enrollment services at Long Beach City College.

“I am so happy to return to this community and have the opportunity to serve Napa Valley College,” said Darcangelo.

Info: napavalley.edu

