Alan Charles “Chuck” Dell’Ario recently completed 45 years of law practice since his admission to the California Bar in December 1974.
Dell’Ario is an appellate specialist certified by the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization.
In 2019, he was honored by the California legal press as a California Lawyer Attorney of the Year for his work establishing the legal duty of all California colleges and universities to protect their students from foreseeable violence in curricular activities.
He has practiced in Napa since 2010.