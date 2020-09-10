Biz buzz: Dell’Ario named finalist for Consumer Attorney of the Year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The group Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC) has named Napa appellate lawyer Alan Charles “Chuck” Dell’Ario a finalist for one of the association’s two major member awards, Consumer Attorney of the Year, a news release stated.

The award is given to a CAOC member or members who significantly advanced the rights or safety of California consumers by achieving a noteworthy result in a case, the release stated.

