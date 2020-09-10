 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Dell’Ario named finalist for Consumer Attorney of the Year
Biz buzz: Dell'Ario named finalist for Consumer Attorney of the Year

The group Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC) has named Napa appellate lawyer Alan Charles “Chuck” Dell’Ario a finalist for one of the association’s two major member awards, Consumer Attorney of the Year, a news release stated. 

The award is given to a CAOC member or members who significantly advanced the rights or safety of California consumers by achieving a noteworthy result in a case, the release stated. 

Info: dellario.org

