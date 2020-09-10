 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Delta Dental Community Care Foundation awards nearly $3.4 million in grants to California nonprofits including OLE Health
Biz buzz: Delta Dental Community Care Foundation awards nearly $3.4 million in grants to California nonprofits including OLE Health

  • Updated
OLE Health grand opening

This the north side of the new OLE Health south Napa medical campus. 

 Jennifer Huffman, Register file photo

The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation has given grants to 68 organizations, totaling nearly $3.4 million, in California to provide relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Groups that received funding included health centers, food banks and other community organizations providing services to elderly and home-bound individuals. In Napa County, OLE Health received a grant. 

Info: deltadentalins.com

Watch now: The Napa Chamber of Commerce launches a community assist campaign

