Biz buzz: Delta Dental Community Care Foundation awards nearly $3.4 million in grants to California nonprofits including OLE Health

The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation has given grants to 68 organizations, totaling nearly $3.4 million, in California to provide relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Groups that received funding included health centers, food banks and other community organizations providing services to elderly and home-bound individuals. In Napa County, OLE Health received a grant.
Info: deltadentalins.com
