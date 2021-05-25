 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Demeine Estates announces Bouvier as president

Demeine Estates, a Napa Valley-based négociant of fine wines, announced the appointment of Philana Bouvier as president, said a news release. 

Bringing with her nearly two decades of experience in the wine industry, Bouvier will be responsible for overseeing all brands and distribution channels within Demeine Estates.

Demeine Estates "serves and supports a dynamic and growing portfolio of historic, legacy wineries that share the common goal of producing the most expressive, highest quality wines with a focus on sustainability," said the release. 

Throughout her career, Bouvier has held several leadership positions that include leading the new business development at Young’s Market Company—now known as Republic National Distributing Company—for prospect management and new supplier engagement. 

“I am so pleased to join this powerful and growing team at Demeine Estates," said Bouvier.

The Demeine Estates portfolio currently includes Heitz Cellar, Burgess Cellars, Brendel, Stony Hill Vineyard, Haynes Vineyard, Ink Grade (set to launch in fall 2021), and a soon-to-be announced boutique Champagne.

Info: demeineestates.com

