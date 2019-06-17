On June 8, Ian Cordle, owner of Dent Solution -- along with family, friends, employees, customers and other local business owners -- celebrated the grand opening of a new business location. The new address is 536 Soscol Ave., Unit 7, in Napa.
Dent Solution has offered mobile service for 22 years in the Napa Valley and surrounding areas, providing paintless dent repair on cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles on location, said a news release.
Customers can now choose either mobile service or repair work at 536 Soscol Ave. The new shop is open by appointment.
Info: 707-333-1820.