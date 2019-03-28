Terra Firma Global Partners announced that Napa County native Tom Dixon has joined the firm as an associate and will serve clients throughout Napa County.
“The Napa Valley is one of the most recognizable places in the world and it is obviously a highly desirable place to live, whether that means part-time to some people or all the time. We’ve been in a strong market for a number of years and I look forward to working with Terra Firma Global Partners,” Dixon said.
Dixon switched careers to real estate in 2005 after working for 20 years in the wine industry.
A graduate of St. Helena High School, he earned a BA in International Relations from the University of Colorado at Boulder.
Info: 707-227-9870, TomDixonNapaValley.com