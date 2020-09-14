Biz buzz: Dixon named interim senior dean, career education, workplace and academic pathways at NVC

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. W. Alan Dixon, Sr. has been named interim senior dean, career education, workplace and academic pathways at Napa Valley College.

Dixon has 36 years of leadership experience, most recently as the business department chair and associate professor at Marian University in Wisconsin, said a news release.

As interim senior dean, Dixon will be responsible for providing leadership, administration and supervision for the Career Education and Academic Pathways division and associated programs and departments.

“My goal is to work collaboratively with teams to create, assess and implement the best training tools for workforce development,” he said.

Dixon holds a bachelor’s degree in managerial economics and psychology from University of California, Davis; a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix; and a Ph.D. in organizational leadership from University of Phoenix.

