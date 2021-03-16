 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Dolan and Engel join Napa's Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley announced that Frank Dolan and Kelly Engel have joined the firm’s Wealth Management office in Napa at 700 Main St. as senior vice president and financial advisor respectively.

Kelly Engel was with Bank of America Merrill Lynch for three years. Engel is a Bay Area native. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Fordham University and a master’s degree from the University of Syndey as well as the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor designation.

Info: morganstanley.com

