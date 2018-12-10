DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel & Spa Napa Valley announced that Christmas trees will be available for display and bidding on Dec. 11 through Dec. 14 at the hotel in American Canyon. All proceeds will go to the ACE Food Pantry.
Illumination of Trees invited businesses and individuals to donate a tree, choose a theme and decorate it for display and bidding. DoubleTree invites the public to bid on trees throughout this week.
Winners of the tree will be contacted on Dec. 14 after 4 p.m. The Illumination of Trees project was created by Erik Burrow.
The hotel is located at 3600 Broadway St. in American Canyon.
Info: 707-674-2556