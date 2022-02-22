Biz buzz: Downtown Napa Association elects new members and officers

The Downtown Napa Association (DNA) board selected Connie Anderson, publisher of the Napa Valley Marketplace, to serve a two-year term as president. Anderson has been on the DNA board since 2019 and has previously served on numerous DNA committees.
“The timing of this is wonderful. The DNA is leading Napa’s 175th-anniversary celebration this year, and it’s going to be fun.” Anderson is a long-time member of the Kiwanis Club of Napa and Napa Chamber of Commerce, where she was chairman of the board.
Joining Anderson as officers are Sara Brooks, general manager of the Historic Napa Mill & Napa River Inn as vice president, and Peter Triolo, food and beverage director at Archer Hotel as secretary/treasurer. Allison Hallum, owner of Eiko’s, Eiko’s at Oxbow, and Napa Noodles will serve as immediate past president.
Newly appointed to the DNA board for a two-year term is Bob Magnani, general manager of Bazan Cellars. Other board members include Naomi Chamblin, owner of Napa Bookmine and Napa Bookmine at the Oxbow Market; Toni Chiappetta, owner Sweetie Pies; Tom Finch, owner of Filippi’s Pizza Grotto; Anette Madsen-Yazidi, co-owner of Anette’s Chocolates on First Street and in the Oxbow Public Market; Kimberly McMaster, owner of Blue Water Day Spa; and Garret Murphy, owner of Vintners Collective.
