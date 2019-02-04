The Downtown Napa Association elected new board members and officers to serve from 2019 through 2020.
Elected as officers are President Bill LaLiberte, general manager of the Oxbow Public Market; Vice-President Allison Hallum, co-owner and partner of Eiko’s and Napa Noodle on First Street and Eiko’s in the Oxbow Public Market; and Treasurer Tom Finch, owner, Filippi’s Pizza Grotto on First Street.
Elected to the board for the first time are Connie Anderson, publisher, Napa Valley Marketplace; Andrew Curry, general manager of Vermeil Wines on First Street; Tamer Hamawi, co-owner, Gran Electrica on Main Street; Julie Meyers, owner, Greenhaus Spa on Pearl Street; and Jessica Di Fede, Service and Wine Director, Miminashi on Coombs Street.
Returning to the board are Naomi Chamblin, owner, Napa Bookmine on Pearl Street and in the Oxbow Public Market; Anette Madsen, co-owner, Anette’s Chocolates on First Street and in the Oxbow Public Market and Steve Pierce, co-owner, Executive Room barbershop on Main Street.
“It’s an honor to be able to serve the downtown business owners,” said LaLiberte.
Info: donapa.com