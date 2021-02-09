 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz Buzz: Downtown Napa launches "Do Napa, safely" campaign

Biz Buzz: Downtown Napa launches "Do Napa, safely" campaign

{{featured_button_text}}
BizBuzz

BizBuzz

 Register file photo

Downtown Napa (DoNapa) announced the launch of its newest brand campaign ‘DoNapa Like a Local, Safely’ as the destination begins to safely welcome nearby travelers back to the area.

The campaign is utilizing five video interviews with Napa locals focused on the destination’s main pillars including world-class lodging, dining, wine tasting, outdoor activities and public art. The goal of the campaign is to showcase the enhanced safety measures businesses are taking to inspire safe getaways for when visitors are ready to travel again.

“We know traveling during this time can bring up safety questions and Downtown Napa has the answers,” said Reynaldo Zertuche, chairman of the City of Napa Tourism Improvement District.

 Info: donapa.com

WATCH NOW: When Will It Be Safe to See Vaccinated Loved Ones?

Photos: Check out these new retail stores now open in downtown Napa

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to invest in the stock market if you're low on cash

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to invest in the stock market if you're low on cash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News