Biz Buzz: Downtown Napa launches "Do Napa, safely" campaign

Downtown Napa ( DoNapa ) announced the launch of its newest brand campaign ‘ DoNapa Like a Local, Safely ’ as the destination begins to safely welcome nearby travelers back to the area.

The campaign is utilizing five video interviews with Napa locals focused on the destination’s main pillars including world-class lodging, dining, wine tasting, outdoor activities and public art. The goal of the campaign is to showcase the enhanced safety measures businesses are taking to inspire safe getaways for when visitors are ready to travel again.