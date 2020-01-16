{{featured_button_text}}

Yungtai "Tai" Kung, M.D. joined the physician team at the Eye Specialists of Napa Valley in Napa.

Dr. Kung is board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and is fellowship trained in glaucoma.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Kung to our group," said John Bosetti, M.D., president of the Eye Specialists of Napa Valley. "He is a talented, compassionate physician who brings special skills and knowledge, which will allow patients with glaucoma to receive the most advanced, safest care in our Napa Valley community."

Kung graduated from University of California, Irvine with a degree in biological sciences, and is a graduate of New York Medical College and completed his residency at the University of Washington in Seattle. He completed his fellowship in medical and surgical glaucoma care at the Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland.

“I believe excellent patient care involves tailoring my treatment to each individual as all patients are different with unique values,” said Kung. 

Kung is accepting new patients at the Eye Specialists of Napa Valley at 800 Trancas St. in Napa.

Info: 707-255-6212

