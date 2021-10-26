Biz buzz: Dr. Maya Weir starts Napa therapy practice

Dr. Maya Weir has started her own private therapy practice in Napa, said a news release. She provides individual and couples therapy to teens and adults.

Her specialty areas include relationships, trauma, and pregnancy/postpartum mental health.

After completing her doctorate degree, Weir moved back to Napa, her hometown.

"She is excited to practice in Napa and for now will be providing telehealth services," said the release.

Weir is supervised by Dr. Zoe Barnow.