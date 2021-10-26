 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz buzz: Dr. Maya Weir starts Napa therapy practice

Biz buzz: Dr. Maya Weir starts Napa therapy practice

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Maya Weir has started her own private therapy practice in Napa, said a news release. She provides individual and couples therapy to teens and adults.

Her specialty areas include relationships, trauma, and pregnancy/postpartum mental health.

After completing her doctorate degree, Weir moved back to Napa, her hometown.

"She is excited to practice in Napa and for now will be providing telehealth services," said the release.

Weir is supervised by Dr. Zoe Barnow.

Info: ‪510-398-0497‬, drmayaweir@gmail.com

Dr. Maya Weir

Dr. Maya Weir

 Submitted image

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Democrats Split on Multiple Issues in Biden’s Economic Agenda

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News