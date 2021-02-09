Biz Buzz: Dunlap to join WineGlass Marketing in Napa

WineGlass Marketing, LLC announced that Kristyn Dunlap has joined the firm to direct and lead the account services group.

Dunlap is a seasoned marketing and advertising leader with over 20 years of U.S. and global experience, said a news release.

Dunlap’s role at WineGlass Marketing is to train and lead the account, analytics, and media buying teams. Previously, Dunlap was senior vice president at MullenLowe.

Dunlap will be working remotely in Los Angeles with a plan to move to Napa post-COVID.

"A passionate oenophile, Dunlap has received the WSET Level 2-Wine certification and is currently working toward her CSW," said the release.

Based in Napa, WineGlass Marketing is a full-service direct marketing agency for the wine, beer, and spirits industry. It is located at 531 Jefferson St. in Napa.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

WATCH NOW: When Will It Be Safe to See Vaccinated Loved Ones?

Photos: Check out these new retail stores now open in downtown Napa

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.