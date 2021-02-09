 Skip to main content
Biz Buzz: Dunlap to join WineGlass Marketing in Napa

Biz Buzz: Dunlap to join WineGlass Marketing in Napa

Kristyn Dunlap

Kristyn Dunlap

 Submitted image

WineGlass Marketing, LLC announced that Kristyn Dunlap has joined the firm to direct and lead the account services group.

Dunlap is a seasoned marketing and advertising leader with over 20 years of U.S. and global experience, said a news release. 

Dunlap’s role at WineGlass Marketing is to train and lead the account, analytics, and media buying teams. Previously, Dunlap was senior vice president at MullenLowe. 

Dunlap will be working remotely in Los Angeles with a plan to move to Napa post-COVID.

"A passionate oenophile, Dunlap has received the WSET Level 2-Wine certification and is currently working toward her CSW," said the release. 

Based in Napa, WineGlass Marketing is a full-service direct marketing agency for the wine, beer, and spirits industry. It is located at 531 Jefferson St. in Napa.

Info: 707-927-3334, wineglassmarketing.com

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

