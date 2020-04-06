Biz buzz: Dutch Bros Coffee to dedicate April profits to #FirstRespondersFirst

Biz buzz: Dutch Bros Coffee to dedicate April profits to #FirstRespondersFirst

This month, Dutch Bros Coffee is supporting medical first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight with a program that gives back.

All month long, Dutch Bros, which operates in seven Western states, will give 100 percent of profits to medical first responders through #FirstRespondersFirst.

“Givebacks are part of our DNA,” said Travis Boersma, CEO of Dutch Bros. “We’re thankful to be able to support and serve our communities right now.”

Donations to #FirstRespondersFirst provide critical supplies, equipment, and resources to front-line healthcare workers.

Dutch Bros organizes giving-back programs each year, from company-wide efforts to local programs to help those in need.

Its philanthropic arm, the Dutch Bros Foundation, earlier dedicated an additional $1 million to help those impacted by the pandemic. 

Info: dutchbros.com/news-events/community-wellness

