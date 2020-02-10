{{featured_button_text}}
Dutch Bros Sonoma and Napa joined customers on Friday, Jan. 31 to raise $4,164 for Eric Padgett, a Sonoma man undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer.

“I am so thankful for the community and their support of (Eric) throughout his treatment,” said David Rowe, operator of Dutch Bros Sonoma and Napa. “Thank you to everyone who came out and bought a drink for Eric!”

Dutch Bros and its customers raised the funds by donating $1 from every drink purchased.

Info: dutchbros.com

You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

