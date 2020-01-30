{{featured_button_text}}
 Dutch Bros

On Jan. 31, Dutch Bros Sonoma and Napa locations will raise funds to assist with the medical expenses of a Sonoma man, Eric Padgett, who is undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Dutch Bros cafes in both Sonoma and Napa will donate $1 from each drink sold to assist with Padgett’s medical expenses.

The Napa Dutch Bros is located at 2815-B Jefferson St.

“We are honored to support Eric and his family,” said David Rowe, owner of Dutch Bros Sonoma and Napa. “Eric is an incredible father, friend and inspiration to me. Let’s come together and support Eric and his family this Friday.”

You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.