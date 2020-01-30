On Jan. 31, Dutch Bros Sonoma and Napa locations will raise funds to assist with the medical expenses of a Sonoma man, Eric Padgett, who is undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer.
Dutch Bros cafes in both Sonoma and Napa will donate $1 from each drink sold to assist with Padgett’s medical expenses.
The Napa Dutch Bros is located at 2815-B Jefferson St.
“We are honored to support Eric and his family,” said David Rowe, owner of Dutch Bros Sonoma and Napa. “Eric is an incredible father, friend and inspiration to me. Let’s come together and support Eric and his family this Friday.”