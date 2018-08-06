Dutch Bros Napa helped support the fight against cancer by raising $1,109 for Relay for Life. The location donated $1 from every drink sold on Thursday, July 26 to the American Cancer Society, which is dedicated to saving lives, celebrating life and leading the fight for a world without cancer.
“Almost everyone knows someone whose life has been touched by cancer,” said Alyssa Wheeler, manager of Dutch Bros Napa. “We’re so grateful to be able to help in the fight against this terrible disease and so proud of our customers for taking part in this fundraiser.”
Info: dutchbros.com/locations