Gretchen Edwards recently celebrated her 30th anniversary as the general office manager with the local family and business financial planning firm of Silver Leaf Financial Management.

“Our clients can’t say enough good things about the extraordinary level of service Gretchen has provided them over the years,” said George Lambrix, CLU, ChFC. Lambrix founded the practice more than 35 years ago.

Silver Leaf Financial Management partners Gregory Soulsburg, Michael Madsen and Kathy Fitzgerald, CFP, rely heavily on Gretchen’s experience and ability to see that the office is run smoothly, said a news release. 

Info: 707-253-2400, Silverleaf-fm.com

