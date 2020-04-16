Biz buzz: Áegis Living of Napa announces promotions

Áegis Living of Napa announced the following promotions:

Eadgitha Waken was recently promoted from the care director to the health services director.

Charles Espinosa has been promoted from a wellness nurse to the care director.

Kevien Serquina has been promoted to the associate care director. Before his promotion, Serquina was a care manager.

Janos Tar has returned to Napa as the maintenance director.

Áegis Living is located at 2100 Redwood Road in Napa. 

Info: 707-251-1409

