Dave Elcon has been promoted to resort manager of the newly opened Vista Collina Resort and its sister property, Meritage Resort and Spa.
As resort manager, Elcon will oversee the daily operations of Meritage Resort and Spa and Vista Collina Resort.
"Elcon brings a vast operational knowledge with the successful opening of Vista Collina Resort where he previously led as general manager of the resort," said a news release.
Prior to joining Vista Collina Resort, Elcon served as director of operations at Bacara Resort & Spa in Santa Barbara.