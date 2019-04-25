The Medical Professional Liability (MPL) Association will recognize Gloria Everett, a Napa resident and president and CEO of The Mutual, as the recipient of the 2019 Award of Excellence in Honor of Peter Sweetland.
The award will be presented on May 16, at the 2019 MPL Association Conference in Portland, Oregon, said a news release.
Everett is being honored for her "singular contributions and longtime dedication to the MPL insurance community, the MPL Association and healthcare professionals,"said the release.
The MPL Association is an international organization representing the medical professional liability insurance community.
Everett is an insurance executive who has spent more than 30 years representing the interests of the medical professional liability community.