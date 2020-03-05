You are the owner of this article.
Biz Buzz: Family Medical to host grand opening March 13
Biz Buzz: Family Medical to host grand opening March 13

Family Medical

Family Medical is located at 592 Lincoln Ave., across the street from Walmart. 

Joe and Neanna Gracia, formerly of Napa's Family Drug, have opened a new business in Napa: Family Medical.

The business will host a grand opening on Friday, March 13. As part of that event, "We are giving away a free lift chair, replacing cane tips for free and raffle basket as well," said Joe Gracia. 

"While we no longer provide prescription medication, we do offer a full line of medical equipment, including power lift chairs, power scooters, walkers, wheelchairs, canes, crutches, compression socks, incontinence supplies, ostomy products, bathroom safety equipment and more," he said. 

Family Drug closed in November. 

Info: 707-363-1607, familymednapa.com

You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

