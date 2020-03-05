Biz Buzz: Family Medical to host grand opening March 13

Joe and Neanna Gracia, formerly of Napa's Family Drug, have opened a new business in Napa: Family Medical.

The business will host a grand opening on Friday, March 13. As part of that event, "We are giving away a free lift chair, replacing cane tips for free and raffle basket as well," said Joe Gracia.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"While we no longer provide prescription medication, we do offer a full line of medical equipment, including power lift chairs, power scooters, walkers, wheelchairs, canes, crutches, compression socks, incontinence supplies, ostomy products, bathroom safety equipment and more," he said.

Family Medical is located at 592 Lincoln Ave., across the street from Walmart.

Family Drug closed in November.

You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.